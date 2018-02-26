DePasquale won’t run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he will not run for Congress.

DePasquale said Congress is “completely dysfunctional right now” and he can make more of an impact in his current position.

“I have three more years to do what I think is one of the best jobs in the world, and that’s to be the Pennsylvania auditor general,” he said.

DePasquale was considering a challenge to Republican U.S. Rep Scott Perry for the 10th congressional district.

In the map imposed last week by the state Supreme Court, the district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, including York City.