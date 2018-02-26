Concealed carry applications spike after school shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was the first time Christy Herr-Scott found herself looking to apply for a concealed carry permit at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve been meaning to do it for a while,” said Herr-Scott, of Landisville. “I just seem to think it’s more needed now.”

Herr-Scott, who has a daughter in high school, said she felt forced to act after the recent school shooting in Florida.

“I was thoroughly amazed by the line and all the people that are doing it,” she said.

Lines at the sheriff’s office have been long for the past week as people look to get concealed carry permits.

In Cumberland County, they’ve had an extra 100 applications this February compared to last year, and they expect that number to grow.

“I just think people want to be safer,” Herr-Scott said.

The shooting in Florida isn’t the only reason concealed carry permit applications are increasing. The sheriff’s office said people who applied for concealed carry after the Sandy Hook school shooting are at a time when they need to renew their permits.

Micah Palmatier, who first applied for a concealed carry permit in 2008, said protection is something he considers important.

“It seems like whenever an incident happens like this that it makes people concerned,” he said. “People who might be concerned for their safety become more interested in providing for the safety of themselves or their family.”