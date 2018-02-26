Citizens Police Academy kicking off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many Midstate residents are learning what it takes to be a police officer.

Monday night is the first course of the free Cumberland County Citizens Police Academy.

From traffic stops, to animal cruelty investigations and DUI investigations, the eight week course covers a lot of ground.

State Police will host the citizen’s police academy at the Cumberland County Ritner Highway Campus Building in Carlisle.

In one of the courses, the adults students are taking a special field trip to the Cumberland County forensics lab.

Through the two month course participants will be educated and tested on their understanding of the law and will have the unique chance to experience police procedures.

The free course will include interactive mock scenarios, like traffic stops.

Because of the interactive nature, the class is limited to 35 adults.

They will undergo 20 hours of instruction broken into eight classes.

Students must attend 75% of the course to graduate.

The current class starts February 26th with graduation on April 16th.

While the current session is filled, you can learn about future courses by calling (717) 671-7577.