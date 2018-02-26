Central York students head back to school after threats

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Students were back in class in the Central York School District on Monday.

Charges are pending against a middle school student for allegedly making threats. Students missed three days of school last week because of those threats.

“I was kind of getting bored at home,” said Olivia Sopko, a senior at Central York High School.

“It was nice to get back into the swing of things,” senior Camryn Sopko said.

Twins Camryn and Olivia Sopko are happy to come back to class and see extra police and security.

“We first walked in and there was a group of police officers and law enforcement outside,” Camryn Sopko said. “They greeted us and then we walked in and we had bags searched. We weren’t allowed to bring backpacks, but if you did happen to bring a bag, you had that checked.

Springettsbury Township police say a female middle school student is facing charges of terroristic threats. Police say the student showed them how she created and sent the threats because she didn’t want to go to school.

“We all thought it was a guy, and then to hear that it was a girl and she was in middle school, it’s just crazy someone that young would even think of doing something like that,” Olivia Sopko said.

Police determined the student didn’t have the means to carry the threats out. She hasn’t been expelled at this point, but police say she won’t be coming back to school.

“To be honest, I was surprised it was a female,” said Tammi Morris, a parent.

Morris’s 11-year-old son Caleb goes to Sinking Springs Elementary School.

“I think the school did an excellent job,” Morris said. “I think they made the right calls by keeping our children safe and by putting the safety of children above the total number of school days needed.”

“Things like this can happen anywhere, but you never think they can happen to you until they do. We’re just glad that further consequences weren’t taken or that any action was taken,” Camryn Sopko said.

A district spokesperson told ABC27 News the district hasn’t decided how or when to make the three missed days up, and it’s unclear how it may affect the graduation date.

“I hope this doesn’t affect graduation,” Olivia Sopko said. “A lot of students have family flying out, and they already booked flights.”

Students, parents, and the community are encouraged to attend a town hall meeting on security and the threats this Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m., at Central York High School.