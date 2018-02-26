Armed home-invasion and robbery suspect wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police in Harrisburg are currently investigating an armed home-invasion/robbery at the 7200 block of Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Investigators say the victim returned home this afternoon finding an adult male wearing all black clothing and a black mask inside their residence. Police say the suspect pointed a small handgun at the victim and demanded money.

Police say the suspect ran off with an undetermined amount of cash. The victim was not injured.

Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Vincent J. Crockenberg of Coal Township. Crockenberg is charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, harassment, persons not to possess/use/manufacture control, sell, transfer firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime, and scattering rubbish

Local schools were put on lockdown for a brief period as State Troopers canvassed the area for him.

A warrant is currently active for Crockenberg. He is a current at the Keystone Correctional facility, but absconded from the facility on February, 18th.

Anyone with information on Crockenberg’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.