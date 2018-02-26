A chance to dry out early this week…

Although Central PA received some healthy amounts of rain late last week and over the weekend, it was not enough to cause any flooding concerns. While streams and even the river are running high, the beginning of this week will offer a chance to dry out. Temperatures today and Tuesday will be in the 50s with more sun in the forecast and totally dry weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with lots of sunshine tomorrow. Most of Wednesday should stay dry before more showers arrive by the end of this week.

Thursday looks damp, especially for the second half of the day. Friday also looks rainy. Another significant burst of rain is possible by the end of the week, so although waterways get a break for now, they will have to be monitored due to their already high levels and more rain coming. The storm on Friday could have some mixing with it as well and that forecast will be watched closely. Temperatures stay mild, however, heading into the weekend, and for now…next weekend looks dry. There’s still a lot going on with the forecast this week, but let’s hope flooding isn’t added to that list. Stay tuned!