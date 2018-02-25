Workshop offers tips on cancer prevention and survival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer is offering tops on cancer prevention and survival.

The group met for its annual Loving Souls and Sweethearts education and chronic disease workshop on Saturday.

Experts spoke on the latest advancements in cancer treatment and offered tops for those living with the disease.

Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.

