White House will see if North Korea is serious about talks

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it will see whether North Korea’s interest in opening talks with the U.S. marks the first step toward removing nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump remains committed to achieving the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of the peninsula. Sanders says the U.S., South Korea and others agree denuclearization must be the result of any dialogue with North Korea.

Her statement comes in response to a statement earlier Sunday from the presidential office of Olympic host South Korea saying that North Korea had expressed willingness to hold talks with the U.S.

Sanders says Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” must continue until North Korea abandons its nuclear and missile programs. Trump imposed new sanctions on North Korea last week.

