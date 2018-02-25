UPDATE: York County house fire started in chimney

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire police in York County say a fire that destroyed a Fairview Township home started in the chimney.

It happened in the 900 block of Pinetown Road in Lewisberry on Saturday around 5 p.m.

The homeowner told officials he woke up to find flames above his head. When fire crews arrived, the homeowner was attempting to douse the fire with a garden hose.

Fire officials say the location of the home and a limited water supply made putting out the flames challenging.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.