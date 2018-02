HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A midstate teen is taking time to raise awareness about blood cancer.

Madison Whitcomb is a senior at Cumberland Valley High School.

She is trying to raise $50,000 for leukemia and lymphoma research.

She is doing it to honor her late uncle Lennie, who died from the disease.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.