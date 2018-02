MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an 11 year-old who allegedly made threats against a school.

Investigators say troopers were sent to Greenwood Elementary School for the reported threat around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of terroristic threats.

