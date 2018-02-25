Rain is over for now and sunshine returns for a few days

Over the last three days the Midstate received about 1-2 inches of rain, which so far thankfully has not led to much flooding. The flood watch has been canceled, and now our weather is drying out tonight. We will still have plenty of clouds and patchy fog overnight. Temperatures stay in the 40s through tomorrow morning with drier weather arriving by mid-morning.

Temperatures rise for Monday and Tuesday with more sun in the forecast and totally dry weather. Highs could approach 60° by Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of Wednesday should stay dry before more showers arrive by Wednesday night. That initial shot of rain is the start of another damp pattern as a slow moving area of low pressure develops over the Northeast. With the center of the low sitting nearby, we can expect periods of rain and clouds. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible from late Wednesday through early Saturday morning. The streams and rivers will a get a break for now, but we will have monitor levels again by the end of the week.