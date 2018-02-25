Police charge middle schooler for Central York threats

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a middle schooler has been charged for making the school threats that closed the Central York School District last week.

There were cheers from students and parents outside the Springettsbury Police Station when investigators announced they found the person behind the threats. Many community members say they are relieved that school is back in session.

According to police, the accused middle schooler is now back in the custody of their parents, with charges pending for terroristic threats.

Springettsbury Police Chief Daniel Stump says the student made these threats to disrupt classes and get out of school. Investigators say they are confident that the child didn’t have the means to carry out the threats, but that they will not be coming back to school.

“I wouldn’t feel safe coming back to school, at least completely safe, if nothing was conclusive and now it is,” said Bobby Tufarolo, an eleventh grader at Central York High School. “I couldn’t be happier.”

“We are still encouraging parents…Please sit down with your students,” said Stump. “Talk to them about social media and the responsibilities they have.”

Police say they will still have heightened security at the school Monday and in the days to come. Backpacks aren’t allowed, and purses and other bags will be inspected.