Millerstown student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A student has been charged after threatening to shoot up a school, according to state police.

The student allegedly threatened to shoot up Greenwood High School, saying he would use a Glock 19, according to a police report.

Investigators say another student overheard the statements while at their lockers and informed a teacher.

The student is charged with terroristic threats.

