HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Kiwanis Club held their 100th anniversary gala.

The event supports young people in the Harrisburg region by raising money for 25 scholarships.

The keynote speaker was Kathy Anderson martin.

Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.