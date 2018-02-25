Harrisburg School District will resume classes Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District will resume regular classes on Monday.
The school district said:
“With the official recommendation and approval of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the Harrisburg School District and the Lincoln Administration Building will resume regular classes and business beginning tomorrow, Monday, February 26, 2018. Like many school districts and communities across our country, HBGSD officials are asking for everyone’s continue support of our safety and security efforts. Please report any suspicious activity, concerning social media posts, comments and/or conversations to building principals, District officials or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.”