HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group is promoting women’s heart health through an educational workshop.

Camp Curtain YMCA hosted the event, featuring free health screenings from Hamilton Health System.

Techs checked blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels of guests.

guests were also taught how to make healthy snacks at home.

