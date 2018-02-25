Central York schools scheduled to reopen Monday after threats

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York schools are scheduled to be open Monday, after classes were cancelled for three days because of a series of threats.

Springettsbury Police say students and parents will notice law enforcement inside and outside the school. Backpacks wont be allowed inside. Purses and other kinds of bags will be inspected.

Investigators say they haven’t made any arrests for the threats, but are following up on many tips. Police want community members to continue sending tips in.

The Springettsbury Police Chief says that although there haven’t been any new threats, if a student receives a threat, he or she should report it immediately and be sure not to forward it to anyone.

“Our parents, our students, our school staff and our community as a whole deserve an answer to this and who did this, and we will not stop investigating until we know who did it,” said Chief Daniel Stump.

Authorities say they will have an update on the investigation and how the school day goes Monday afternoon at the Springettsbury Police Station.