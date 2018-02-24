Police: Man shot, wounded near Lebanon nightclub

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning after a bar fight near a Lebanon nightclub.

It happened along the 500 block of Cumberland Street near Mama Juana dance club. Officers say the 28-year-old victim was shot in the lower back and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say three buildings on Cumberland Street were struck by gunfire during the incident.

Police say they are searching for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.