Police: Cedar Cliff student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cedar Cliff High School student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police were alerted Friday afternoon that the student apparently made the threat, and also threatened to kill anyone who reported them.

Police, school officials and juvenile probation responded to the student’s home where they found a BB gun, according to a press release.

The student was interviewed, placed under arrest and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The student faces charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, as well as disciplinary action from the West Shore School District.

Lower Allen Township Police say that all threats will be fully investigated and, when possible, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

They also advise that when a threat is seen on social media, the recipient try to save that information, such as with a screenshot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.

