Moffitt takes Truck win in Atlanta on Busch’s pit mishap

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) Kyle Busch lost the lead – and his left rear tire – on a late pit stop, opening the way for Brett Moffitt’s improbable win Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch was leading when Josh Reaume hit the wall with six laps to go. The caution presented an opportunity for late visits to the pits for the leaders. Busch left too early as his crew put on right-side tires but was still working on his left rear tire. The tire came off before Busch could return to the track, and he then backed up on pit row with sparks flying from underneath the truck.

Moffitt took the lead on the restart and pulled away in his Toyota. Noah Gragson finished second. Johnny Sauter, who won last week’s race at Daytona, was third. Ben Rhodes was fourth.

Busch, who started from the pole, was denied his 50th career Truck victory. He finished 21st.

—

For more AP racing coverage: http://racing.ap.org