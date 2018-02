MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown man has been arrested on rape charges, according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

29 year-old Cory Coolidge was arrested Friday on rape and assault charges from incidents involving a 6 year-old girl, according to police.

Court documents show he is locked up on $100,000 bail.

