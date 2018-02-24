Flood Watch in effect for Midstate until 7PM Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Flood Watch is in effect for the Midstate until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The counties impacted include: Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York.

The National Weather Service in State College says recent rain has left stream levels high and soils very wet. Two periods of rain, the first that occurred earlier Friday, and the

next set to spread over the region through at least Sunday morning, will increase the threat of flooding across the region.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches is likely over the remainder of the weekend.

Those living in flood prone areas should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.