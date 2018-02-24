Dauphin County man raises money for Boys and Girls Club

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is returning home to give back to the community where he grew up.

Isaiah Owens is a student at King’s College in Wilkesbarre.

Since he was 6 he’s been organizing fundraisers to help neighbors.

On Friday, he played host to a Valentine’s dance for kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg.

Over the years, Owens has collected thousands of toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

Tonight, he passed the torch to the motorcycle club, Buffalo Soldiers.

Isaiah also donated drums to help kids at the Boys and Girls Club get interest in starting a drum line.

