HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After more than 10 years on the job, one of Dauphin County’s finest and highly decorated investigators retired.

Loki has worked hundreds of cases, and her skills have earned top recognition from the ATF National Canine Division.

She will enjoy her retirement with her handler.

