As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

Eric Talmadge Published:
Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong
FILE - This 2015, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong, left, during their visit to a military unit in North Korea. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said North Korea informed Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that Kim Yo Jong would be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – While hundreds of millions of the world’s people get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.

The lack of news at home is a stark contrast with how North Korea’s made-for-the-cameras delegation at the games has been a big hit with the South Korean media.

North Korea’s state-run media has never been especially devoted to covering international news events. Their job is more about hailing Kim Jong Un and whatever the ruling regime’s latest propaganda message might be.

On that front they have stayed true to form: The only reports from Pyeongchang have been about the visit of Kim’s younger sister and North Korea’s nominal head of state to attend the opening ceremony.

