Youth charged for bomb threats to Fairfield Middle School

FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a juvenile accused of making bomb threats at the Fairfield Area Middle School.

The youth was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two felony counts of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, state police in Gettysburg said.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Police searched the school Thursday after two threats were found in restrooms. No explosive devices were found.