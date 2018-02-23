Vermont to move inmates out of Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s administration is taking steps to remove the state’s inmates from the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.

Scott and the Vermont Legislature directed the state’s corrections department to move 260 inmates incarcerated at Camp Hill to another suitable prison, Vermont Deputy Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette told ABC27 News.

Touchette said most Vermont inmates at Camp Hill are serving long-term sentences, and the state doesn’t believe the prison offers the vocational opportunities that can help inmates learn job trades. He said Vermont wants its inmates to be “engaged” while serving their time.

Touchette said the inmates may be moved to another state prison in Pennsylvania or a prison in another state.

He said the recent deaths of Vermont inmates at the prison had no role in the planned move.

The Associated Press reported two Vermont inmates have died at the prison since October, and a third inmate died shortly after returning to Vermont from the prison.