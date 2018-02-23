Upper Allen police seek tips on thefts from mailboxes

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help as they investigate multiple thefts from mailboxes in Upper Allen Township.

Investigators said the thefts occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday in the area of the Bowmans Hill development and throughout the week at homes on Spring Run Drive, Broadwell Lane, Rolling Hills Drive, and Round Ridge Drive.

An unknown man and woman suspected in the thefts were driving a black Nissan Maxima with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information should call Upper Allen police at 717-238-9676, or call or text their tip line: 717-850-UAPD (8273).

