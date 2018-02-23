Trustees approve expansion of Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s board of trustees has approved final plans to add three floors to the Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The expansion project is expected to be complete by 2020.

Penn State Health spokeswoman Barbara Schindo said the addition of about 126,000 square feet will provide space for a new labor and delivery unit, post-partum patient rooms, and a new neonatal intensive care unit. All will be relocated from their current locations in Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

As part of the $148.1 million project, about 14,000 square feet of the existing fifth floor of the Children’s Hospital will be renovated from office space to provide another 14 pediatric patient rooms, team care stations, and support spaces.