Threat keeps Central York School District closed for a third day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in Central York missed school for a third straight day after a series of threats. Right now police still have not charged anyone but say they are following up on hundreds of leads.

A 20-member task force is still hard at work trying to figure out the person or persons who made a number of social media threats. Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump says detectives have interviewed more than 200 people. They have also issued warrants for social media records on numerous accounts.

Breazanell Sweeney is a senior at Central York High School. She believes schools should be sanctuaries for students. “Schools should be somewhere they can feel safe at, have fun, and get their education,” Sweeney said. “They shouldn’t come to school thinking, ‘We’re going to get shot today.'”

Police Chief Daniel Stump says as of 11:30 Tuesday morning, no additional threats have been made. “One person scared our community, and we have seen our community come together for the safety of our kids,” Stump said.

Central York High senior Diane Judge says the threats will leave a lasting impression on younger students. “All the younger kids in elementary and middle school have to finish out their schools years at Central thinking that this could happen again or just being scared in general,” Judge said.

The district expects to decide Sunday what will happen to school on Monday. Another press conference will be held Sunday at 4 p.m