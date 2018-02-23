Subway: The Cookie That Cares!

Subway is proud to support THON’s mission to raise funds and awareness for the fight against pediatric cancer. While THON’s main event is held in State College, their efforts are supporting an important and global cause. With nearly 300 restaurants across the Central Pennsylvania territory, local Subway owners are supporting THON with the Cookie That Cares, and will be donating $0.25 of every Rainbow Gem cookie sold during the month of February. All participating Subway restaurants are also accepting customer donations for THON.

