Studio Session: Patrick Coman

Patrick Coman is a one-man-band who can bring his audience an authentic blues/americana experience. His performing career began in Boston and eventually branched out to new areas, such as Lancaster PA.

Today, he’s celebrating the release of Tree of Life, an album that’s been in the making for years. Join him tonight at Tellus360 in Lancaster, PA for his release party along with The Deconstructionists and Liz Fulmer at 8pm.

Patrick performed one of his original tunes right here on Good Day PA. Check out “Don’t Reach,” in the video above, or, you can listen to our interview with Patrick in the video below.