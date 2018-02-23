Restaurant Report: Rodent bait, mold-like residue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found mold, rodent bait, and smoking in the food preparation area in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

China One on Palomino Road in Dover was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code. Cooked noodles, egg rolls, and other refrigerated items had to be thrown out because they were not correctly date marked. An employee was smoking in the food preparation area, leaving a cigarette next to raw shrimp, and cleaner was stored in a way that could contaminate food.

T.J. Rockwell’s American Grill and Tavern on Grantham Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate an adequate knowledge of food safety. There was an accumulation of “black, mold-like residue” in the ice machine, the plumbing system was not maintained in good repair, and there was grease, dust, food debris, trash, and dirt throughout the facility.

Saladworks on Centerville Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Containers and kitchen tools had old food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Cleaning items were stored in a way that could contaminate the ice maker, and there was a rodent bait trap stored with food equipment.

Establishments with no violations include Flamingo Grille in Harrisburg, Big Daddy’s Ribs and Wings in Lebanon, Choc O’ Latte Cafe in Millerstown, and Camp Hill schools.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.