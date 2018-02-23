Rain, rain, go away…it will, but not until next week

By Published: Updated:

Today will be very similar to yesterday as the “rain train” chugs along. Expect periods of rain and drizzle on this Friday with temperatures stuck in the upper 30s for a good part of the day. Eventually, warmer air will move in and raise temperatures into the 40s tonight. More clouds and drizzle can be expected overnight. More rain is coming tomorrow with off and on showers through the day Saturday as temperatures continue to warm to near 50 degrees for a high. The third and final round of rain will bring the most rainfall Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is when we could see 1″-1.5″ of rain. We will be monitoring streams on Sunday with the potential for some streams to experience minor flooding or bank full. Local waterways will be challenged with the week’s rain, but we still don’t think major concerns are on the horizon.

There is a chance we could see a break from the rain for Sunday afternoon and evening as temperatures warm to near 60 degrees. The start of next week will finally bring a return to sunshine as temperatures stay relatively mild. Stay tuned and stay dry!

