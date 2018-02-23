Police: Man threw hot water that burned woman, baby

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is accused of throwing a cup of hot water that scalded a woman and a 2-month-old infant.

Cory S. Thompson, 28, of Waynesboro, is charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Washington Township police said Thompson threw the hot water while arguing with the woman Thursday morning at an apartment in the 15000 block of Buchanan Trail East.

The baby girl sustained second-degree burns to her legs. She was screaming when police arrived at the home and the burned skin was beginning to peel, police said in a criminal complaint.

The woman had a sunburn-type burn to her left shoulder and back. The skin started to blister as the woman and the baby were transported to a hospital, police said.

Thompson was arrested and placed in Franklin County Jail on $250,000 bail.