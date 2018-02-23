Police ID trash collector who died in crash

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a trash collector who died when a car crashed into a garbage truck in Perry County early Thursday.

Charles Fisher, 39, of Duncannon, was standing on a step on the driver side rear of the garbage truck when the driver of a 2012 Chrysler 300 side-swiped the back of the truck in the 7100 block of Spring Road, in Carroll Township, state police in Newport said in a news release Friday.

The garbage truck was stopped when the crash occurred around 6 a.m., police said.

The Chrysler came to a stop about 50 yards south of the truck, facing north in the northbound lane. The truck was in the southbound lane.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they’re still investigating the crash.

