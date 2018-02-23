Penn State police to start carrying opioid overdose antidote

The Associated Press Published:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State University has announced it will start equipping on-campus officers with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote.

Officers on its University Park Campus have been trained on how to administer the medication and how to recognize an overdose. The university says officers will start carrying the medication Friday.

Penn State police say they decided to join university paramedics in carrying the medication due to a higher demand in rural areas.

While University Park is the focus now, the university says it plans to have officers carry naloxone on all campuses.

Officers already carry the medication at the university’s Berks, Great Valley and Erie campuses.

