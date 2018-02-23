Midstate student starts new program to address devastating effects of bullying

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Words typed on a keyboard or said in person can have a lasting impact on a child’s self-esteem. A York County boy has decided to take action after what happened at his middle school.

If you drive past the Gallery Tattoo in Hanover, you’ll notice a sign which reads, “Stop Bullying. Stand up, Speak Out.” The work of 11-year-old Cash Cooper. “I’ve gotten food thrown at me at lunch, I’ve been called a name. I got into a fight in the locker room,” said Cooper.

Cash’s Mom, Dawn Bosley, says incidents like those have been happening to him at school for several years. “My son has been bullied since about second grade,” said Bosley.

Cash is now a 6th grader at Emory H. Markle Intermediate School in the South Western School District. This school year, a 14-year-old student took his own life. His parents believe due to bullying.

“We thought that the students and parents could work with school help change some policies and stop bullying,” said Cooper.

So Cash and his mom started “Be the Change,” a Facebook group which got almost 3,000 members in just two weeks. “We have bracelets, fliers, stickers, and a donation bucket,” said Cooper. All in an effort to give bullied kids a voice.

‘If we start with kindness, it can only grow from there. We need to be better role models for our children,” said Bosley.

The group’s first meeting is on Sunday, March 4th at 6:30 p.m., at the North YMCA in Hanover.