Midstate girls explore careers in engineering

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s National Engineers Week, and the Whitaker Center is working to inspire young women to close the gender gap in STEM-related jobs.

“My favorite part about doing science is usually the activities,” said Aurora Hicks, from York Springs. Hicks says she loves science.

That’s why the fifth grader was at the Whitaker Center for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

“Have a really well-rounded education, and do all the same things as the boys can do,” said Jamie Myers, Hicks’ mom.

Young women tested the laws of physics by building their own roller coasters out of pool noodles. Girls used rolls of tape to put together their roller coasters and marbles as test passengers.

“We love Hershey,” said Annie Castellano, who is from Harrisburg. “We go there all the time.”

Castellano, whose dad is an engineer, says she’s interested in learning more about the industry.

“How it all kind of comes together and how there’s so many parts and components to things,” saod Castellano.

The Society of Women Engineers says that although there are more females working in other kinds of STEM-related jobs, the numbers for women in engineering have mostly stayed the same over the past fifteen years. That’s something the Whitaker Center is working to change.

“Women comprise 47% of the overall work force but only account for 24% of STEM-related jobs,” said Ashlee Hurley, who works at the Whitaker Center.

Thursday night’s program, put on in partnership with the State Library, was geared toward inspiring girls in fourth through eighth grade.

“That’s kind of been identified as a crucial point in a girls education. If she’s going to have a career in STEM or even, where her interest in science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Hurley. “It’s like a make or break period.”

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day was one of multiple events the Whitaker Center is holding to celebrate National Engineers Week.