MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been arrested on allegations he sexually abused a child.

Cory S. Coolidge, 29, of Middletown, was charged Thursday with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and related charges.

Lower Swatara Township police said the charges stemmed from incidents involving a 6-year-old.

Coolidge was placed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.