Linglestown students face charges for threatening post

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Linglestown Middle School students will be charged by police for a “threatening and inflammatory” post on social media.

A Central Dauphin School District spokesperson said a parent reported the post on Friday morning and police were immediately notified.

The two students responsible for the posting were immediately located and questioned, and they admitted to posting the note.

At no point was there a danger posed to any student or staff in the building, the spokesperson said.