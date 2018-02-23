Lawsuit over congressional map called baseless

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Philadelphia-based Public Interest Law Center says Republicans are making another baseless attempt in federal court to reinstate Pennsylvania’s congressional districts thrown out last month as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The law center on Thursday sought to intervene in a federal court lawsuit filed by Republican congressmen and state senators from Pennsylvania.

The Republicans’ lawsuit asks federal judges to prevent the use of a court-ordered map of congressional districts in this year’s elections. It could help Democrats win several U.S. House seats.

Republicans contend the state Supreme Court didn’t have the authority to invalidate the 6-year-old map and didn’t give lawmakers enough time to develop one to replace it. The law center helped challenge the district map in state court.

Republican lawmakers have a separate legal challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

