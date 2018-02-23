Lancaster County sports complex looking to purchase additional facility

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Spooky Nook Sports continues to have an impact on the economy in Lancaster County and the region.

Tourism of Wayne Pa reports that the facility is responsible for $54.7 million in direct spending on-site and throughout Lancaster County and it supports $87.1 million in total business sales, $28.4 million in total labor income and 1,346 total jobs.

The company is currently in discussions to purchase the LANCO Fieldhouse in East Petersburg and will serve as an extension of the current Nook Sports programs.

The deal is expected to close at the end of March.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s