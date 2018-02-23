Lancaster County sports complex looking to purchase additional facility

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Spooky Nook Sports continues to have an impact on the economy in Lancaster County and the region.

Tourism of Wayne Pa reports that the facility is responsible for $54.7 million in direct spending on-site and throughout Lancaster County and it supports $87.1 million in total business sales, $28.4 million in total labor income and 1,346 total jobs.

The company is currently in discussions to purchase the LANCO Fieldhouse in East Petersburg and will serve as an extension of the current Nook Sports programs.

The deal is expected to close at the end of March.

