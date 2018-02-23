Harrisburg schools praise student for reporting threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg schools closed Friday after a student alerted police and school officials about a threatening social media post.

“I was kind of shocked. You don’t even know what could happen in today’s world,” said Erika Ware, the mother of a kindergartner in the district. “Now that my child is actually in school, it’s a scary thing because you don’t know what could possibly happen.”

Officials are not releasing many details about the post, but police are investigating. The district is commending the student who they say bravely reported the threat.

“We’re asking everyone to join us in this effort to help keep our students and our staff safe from any kind of potential threat that could bring harm,” said Kirsten Keys, the district’s public relations coordinator.

The district says schools will reopen on Monday.