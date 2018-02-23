Harrisburg School District closed Friday after social media threat

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – All schools in the Harrisburg School District are closed Friday after a threat of a potential shooting circulated on social media. The Lincoln Administration Building is also closed.

The District sent out this release late Thursday night:

This evening, District Administrators received communication regarding a threat circulating on social media regarding a potential school shooting involving the Harrisburg School District. The Superintendent and District officIals are working with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and a full investigating is underway. Out of concern and for the safety of students and staff, all District schools and the Lincoln Administration Building will be closed tomorrow — Friday, February 23, 2018. Parents, students, staff and the community are encouraged to support our safety and security efforts by reporting suspicious activities, concerning social media posts and/or conversations to principals, District Administrators and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.