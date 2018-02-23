Fire destroys 25 school buses; district cancels classes

Associated Press Published:

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) – A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.

The fast-moving blaze at a Parkland School district garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown, was reported around 3 a.m. Friday. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions around that time. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities say at least 25 buses were destroyed in the blaze, which is roughly 25 percent of the district’s fleet. No injuries have been reported.

It wasn’t clear Friday if district schools would reopen Monday.

