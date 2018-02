LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Technical School is closed Friday after a threat was made on Social Media.

In a message sent to parents, Dauphin County Technical School says it reported the threat to Lower Paxton Township police. The school’s principal says they do not believe the threat is credible, but they are closing Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Lower Paxton Township police will complete their investigating and make sure the building is safe from any threat.