Crime Stoppers offers reward in unsolved York homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is looking for information on an unsolved homicide in the city last year.

Jose Angel Aponte, 21, was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 30 as he walked home from work in the 300 block of East Market Street.

Investigators said Aponte was approached by an unknown male wearing a black hood and jacket during an apparent robbery attempt. The top of the jacket is black, and the bottom of the jacket is red with a black flannel design.

Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

