BB&T outage affecting ATMs, online banking

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WHTM) – BB&T says many of its banking services were unavailable Friday morning because of an equipment malfunction at one of its data centers.

In a statement on its website, the bank chain said unavailable services include ATMs and online banking, its mobile banking app, and its automated Phone24 service.

BB&T said at this time, it has no reason to believe the issue is related to cybersecurity.

Customers can still use their BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards.

“We are well into the process of making the necessary repairs, but we understand this is a major inconvenience. We are so sorry, and we’re working very hard to restore your services,” the statement reads.

BB&T said it will work with customers who incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to the outage when its systems are back online.